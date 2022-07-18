Debt-free navratna stock hits 52-week-high, Prabhudas Lilladher says to BUY

Today's closing price for BEL shares was ₹254.60 per share, up 3.71 per cent from the previous close of ₹245.50. On the NSE the stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹260.80 in trade today, whereas a 52-week-low of ₹162.35 was made on 09-August-21, which means that the stock is now trading 56.82 per cent above its 52-week low at the current market price. In order to buy shares of BEL, the brokerage company Prabhudas Lilladher has set a target price of ₹285, which would be a new high for the stock. At the current share price, the brokerage estimates an upside potential of 11.94 per cent for the shares of Bharat Electronics which currently holds a debt-free status as per Value Research.