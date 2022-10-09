Divi's Laboratories Ltd is a large-cap company having a market cap of ₹99,157.82 Crore operating in the pharmaceutical sector. Divi's Laboratories Ltd is a Large Valuation business with a market cap of ₹99,157.82 Crore that operates in the Pharmaceuticals industry. Divi's is the world's leading manufacturer of APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), Intermediates, and Registered Starting Materials, providing quality products to over 100 countries. The company is one of the top three API manufacturers in the globe, as well as one of the top API firms in Hyderabad. Divi's Laboratories is one of the debt-free multibagger stocks that have transformed lakhpati investors into crorepati in the long run.

Share price and bonus share history of Divi's Laboratories Ltd

Divi's Laboratories Ltd closed Friday at ₹3,734.00 per share, up 0.027% from the previous close of ₹3,733. The stock had a total volume of 222,557 shares traded on Friday. The stock price climbed from ₹9 on March 13, 2003 to the current market price, representing an all-time high of 41,388.89%.

Taking into account the fact that long-term investment is now being considered a smart choice by many investors in the market, this company has shown the long-term investment’s worth indeed. When the company was at the beginning of its growth stage that is in the year 2003, as the price was affordable to the public, if an investor had invested Rs. 1 lakh in this company then he/she would have 11,111 shares of the company. Then at the first bonus announcement on 30th July 2009 in the ratio of 1:1, the shareholding of an investor rose up to 22,222 which is a good sign of a profitable stock in the future taking note of the work of the company. Then again in the second bonus declaration on 23rd July 2015, the bonus ratio of 1:1 changed the share count of an investor in the company to 44,444 and increased the number to quadrupled of initial shareholding in the company.

Taking all the data of above-mentioned and putting effort into the mathematics, we can conclude that if an investment of approx thrice Rs.25,240 (which is around Rs.1,00,000) would be made in this company altogether in the initial period of the company then up to till date which is for 18 years an investor could have got Rs. 25,240 per day without even doing anything as after all the bonus shares and company’s current market shares values the 44,444 shares are now worth more than Rs. 16.59 Crore which is even 100 times more than the initial investment of the investor.

Should you buy the shares of Divi's Laboratories Ltd?

The research analysts of Ashika Stock Broking Ltd said in a note that “Divi’s is the leading manufacturer of APIs, Intermediates, CS of active ingredients and advanced intermediates for pharma MNCs, other specialty chemicals like Carotenoids and complex compounds like peptides and Nucleotide revenues. In CS, the company maintains a strong relationship with global big pharma players, while it enjoys significant market sharein generics. The Generic: CSM revenue-mix stood at 47%:53% and 47%:53% in FY22 and 1QFY23, respectively. Divi’s has identified six areas of growth: (1) established generics; (2) existing generics; (3) new generics; (4) Sartan APIs; (5) Contrast Media; and (6) CS. The management commentary suggests healthy prospects on all of these fronts. Besides, the capex for Kakinada Greenfieldproject is of enormous importance given the imminent opportunities on account of China+1 strategy amidst US$20bn opportunity of APIs, which are supposed to go off-patent over FY23-25.Quick regulatory approvals towards the same would be viewed positively."

“Divi’s has capitalized assets worth ~Rs.935 crore in FY22 and further ~Rs87 crore in 1QFY23. As the company is operating at 80-85% of capacity, it has large available capacity for incremental demand. Divi’s has implemented various capacity expansion programmes at its existing facilities apart from plant up-gradation and improving the infrastructure. The company plans to spend ~Rs.2,000-3,000 crore in the next 2-3 years primarily towards building Greenfield facilities at Kakinada and Krishnapatnam port. The capex towards Kakinada is particularly of major importance to take benefit of the ~US$20bn opportunity of APIs, which are supposed to go off-patent over FY23-25. However, capex towards the same has been held up due to non-receipt of government approvals. Any progress on this front would be of enormous importance given the imminent opportunities on account of China+1 strategy," they stated.

“The company witnessed margin pressure in 1QFY23 owing to higher raw materials and pricing pressure in generics despite strong revenue growth in CS and Nutraceutical segments. The management has reiterated margin pressure to sustain in near-to-medium-term and guided for EBITDA margin of 40% (including other income) for FY23. However, the long-term prospects remain strong due to efforts on backward integration, debottlenecking and utility up-gradation, which will continue to yield better margin. At CMP, the scrip trades at P/E of 33.9x of FY24E EPS and the investors are advised to ‘BUY’ with a target of Rs. 4,110," they further added.

