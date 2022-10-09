Debt-free pharma stock makes 1 lakh to 16 Cr just after 2 bonus shares: Buy?

Taking into account the fact that long-term investment is now being considered a smart choice by many investors in the market, this company has shown the long-term investment’s worth indeed. When the company was at the beginning of its growth stage that is in the year 2003, as the price was affordable to the public, if an investor had invested Rs. 1 lakh in this company then he/she would have 11,111 shares of the company. Then at the first bonus announcement on 30th July 2009 in the ratio of 1:1, the shareholding of an investor rose up to 22,222 which is a good sign of a profitable stock in the future taking note of the work of the company. Then again in the second bonus declaration on 23rd July 2015, the bonus ratio of 1:1 changed the share count of an investor in the company to 44,444 and increased the number to quadrupled of initial shareholding in the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}