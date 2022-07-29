Debt-free SBI group stock hits new high, Brokerages are bullish post Q1 results

HDFC Securities has said in a note that “SBILIFE reported an all-time high adj. VNB margin at 30.4% (+670bps) on the back of a multifold increase in NPAR savings mix to 29% (+22pps), driving adj. VNB higher 1.3x YoY to INR8.8bn (+62% vs. estimates). Total APE grew 31% ahead of estimates (3y CAGR at 15%), driven by better than industry growth trends in retail protection, at 63% YoY. The company's three growth levers stay in place: (1) SBI’s massive distribution network (24k+ branches); (2) healthy mix of protection and NPAR; and (3) lowest opex ratio among peers (FY22: 8.8%). We raise VNB estimates by 12/11% to factor in the beat on APE and VNB margins. We expect SBILIFE to deliver a healthy FY22-24E APE/VNB CAGR of 18/25% and retain BUY with an increased TP of INR1,660 (albeit lower multiple at 2.8x Mar-24E as we roll forward our earnings)."