Debt-free stock announces 100% dividend and 1:2 stock split: Do you own?3 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 09:03 PM IST
Supreme Petrochem Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹6,693.33 Crore operating in the petrochemical sector. The company is engaged in manufacturing million tons of Polymers and Expandable Polystyrene (EPS). According to Value Research's data, Supreme Petrochem is a debt-free company, but what is pretty exciting is that the company's board of directors announced Q2 results, a 100% dividend, and a 1:2 stock split at their meeting today, October 27, 2022.