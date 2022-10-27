Debt-free stock announces 100% dividend and 1:2 stock split: Do you own?

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors have “Declared Interim Dividend of ₹4/- (four) per equity share of the Company having face value of ₹4/- (four) (viz. 100%) for the Financial Year 2022-2023 on its paid up equity share capital (consisting of 94020671 equity shares of Rs. 4/- each) entailing an outgo of Rs.3760.83 Lakhs. The Company has fixed Friday, November 4, 2022 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of eligibility of aforesaid Interim Dividend. Accordingly, the shareholders of the Company as at the close of business hours on Friday, November 4, 2022 will be eligible for payment of dividend."