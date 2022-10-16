Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd is a small-cap company in the chemical industry with a market cap of ₹1,922.02 crore. The company manufactures Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). The Board of Directors of the firm announced a 100% second interim dividend today, October 16, 2022, along with the release of its financial results.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 42 read with Schedule III and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today had, inter alia: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated ) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022, after the Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors; 2. Declared 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 1/ - (100 %) per Equity Share (of the face value of Re.1 each) for financial year 2022-23, subject to deduction of tax at source; 3. Fixed, Thursday, 28th October, 2022 as the Record date for determining entitlement of shareholders to receive 2nd Interim Dividend for financial year 2022-23. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 8th November, 2022."

The company reported net sales of ₹358.27 Cr in Q2 FY23, down 4.42% YoY from ₹374.84 Cr in the same quarter last year. In comparison to the ₹123.56 Cr achieved in the same quarter of the previous year, the company posted a net profit of ₹41.01 Cr in Q2FY23, reflecting a YoY decline of 66%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the company decreased from ₹7.45 recorded in the same quarter last year to ₹2.47 in Q2 FY23.

According to Value Research's findings, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is one of the companies without any debt. The share price of the company closed at ₹115.50 apiece on the NSE on Friday. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 246,127 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 254,816 shares. The stock has dropped 42.85% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has declined 32.18% in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹222.50 on (13-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹98.00 on (21-June-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 48.08% below the high and 17.85% above the low. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 56.64%, FIIs holding of 0.89%, DIIs holding of 0.02% and a public shareholding of 42.44%.