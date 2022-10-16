Debt-free stock announces record date for 2nd interim dividend of 100%2 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 03:10 PM IST
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd is a small-cap company in the chemical industry with a market cap of ₹1,922.02 crore. The company manufactures Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). The Board of Directors of the firm announced a 100% second interim dividend today, October 16, 2022, along with the release of its financial results.