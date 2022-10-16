Debt-free stock announces record date for 2nd interim dividend of 100%

According to Value Research's findings, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. is one of the companies without any debt. The share price of the company closed at ₹115.50 apiece on the NSE on Friday. In its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 246,127 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 254,816 shares. The stock has dropped 42.85% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has declined 32.18% in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹222.50 on (13-October-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹98.00 on (21-June-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 48.08% below the high and 17.85% above the low. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 56.64%, FIIs holding of 0.89%, DIIs holding of 0.02% and a public shareholding of 42.44%.