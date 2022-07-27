Debt-free stock fixes record date for a final dividend of 200 per share

The Board of Directors of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, August 19, 2022 to Thursday, August 25, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and for payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 200/- per equity share of Rs. 100/- each, as recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 subject to approval of the Members in the AGM. Final Dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, will be paid after declaration by the members in the AGM in respect of shares held in physical form, to those members, whose names appear on the Register of members of the Company on August 25, 2022, after giving effect to all valid transmission and transposition request lodged with the Company on or before August 18, 2022 and in respect of shares held in electronic form, to those beneficial owners, whose names appear in the statements of beneficial ownership furnished by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), as at the end of business hours on August 18, 2022."