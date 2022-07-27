Debt-free stock fixes record date for a final dividend of 200 per share

Debt-free stock fixes record date for a final dividend of ₹200 per share2 min read . 10:25 PM IST
The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹365.80 crore that operates in the trading industry. The company deals with a wide range of products and markets them. The company has extensive expertise in trading a broad variety of goods, components, and consumables pertaining to the automotive sector, agrochemicals, and industrial and consumer electricals. For a huge final dividend of ₹200 per share, the Board of the company has fixed August 18, 2022 as the record date.
The Board of Directors of the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, August 19, 2022 to Thursday, August 25, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and for payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 200/- per equity share of Rs. 100/- each, as recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 subject to approval of the Members in the AGM. Final Dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, will be paid after declaration by the members in the AGM in respect of shares held in physical form, to those members, whose names appear on the Register of members of the Company on August 25, 2022, after giving effect to all valid transmission and transposition request lodged with the Company on or before August 18, 2022 and in respect of shares held in electronic form, to those beneficial owners, whose names appear in the statements of beneficial ownership furnished by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), as at the end of business hours on August 18, 2022."
As per the data of Value Research, The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd currently holds a debt-free status and the company's promoter shareholding is 74.87%. On the NSE, the stock rose 1.27 per cent from the previous close and settled at ₹11,901.00 per share. On a YTD basis, the stock has dropped 19.65 per cent so far in 2022. Over the last year, it has plummeted by 39.28 per cent.