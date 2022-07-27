Debt-free stock Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) fixes record date for dividend

For the purpose of dividend, the Board of Directors of MGL has said in a regulatory filing that “The Final Dividend of Rs.15.50 i.e.155% per equity share of Rs.10/-each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, if declared at the said AGM, will be paid within 30 days of its declaration, to those Members whose names appears in the Register of Members of the Company and/ or Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories, as on the Record Date ("cut-off'), i.e. Tuesday, August 16, 2022."