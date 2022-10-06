Debt-free stock sets record date for stock split, FIIs stake up 3.98% QoQ2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 10:47 PM IST
- Axita Cotton Ltd. is a textiles-related small-cap company with a market worth of Rs. 596.66 crore
Axita Cotton Ltd. is a textiles-related small-cap company with a market worth of Rs. 596.66 crores. The company manufactures cotton bales and cotton seeds and it primarily produces Shankar-6 and MCU-5/MECH kinds of cotton bales. The company's production plant is located in Kadi, in the Mahesana District of Gujarat State. The company also trades kapas, cotton bales, and cotton seeds in addition to selling its products mostly in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Axita Cotton Ltd. is a debt-free company, according to data from Value Research, but what could sound more intriguing to potential buyers is that the company's board of directors has declared a stock split, which is the cherry on top.