Debt-free stock sets record date for stock split, FIIs stake up 3.98% QoQ

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “The Members of the Company in their 9th (Ninth) Annual General Meeting approved sub-division of every 1 (One) Equity Share of the nominal/face value of ₹10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity Share of the nominal/face value of ₹1/- each. Furthermore, in order to determine the names of equity shareholders entitled to Sub-division, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 12, 2022, delegated the power of fixing the Record Date to Mr. Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel, Chairman Cum Managing Director of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 the Record date for the purpose of Sub-division of shares, would be Friday, October 21, 2022 as decided by Mr. Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel, Chairman Cum Managing Director."