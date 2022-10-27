Debt-free stock to give 1000% dividend soon, PAT climbs 31% YoY in Q2FY234 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 10:44 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹21,948.46 crore, Crisil Ltd. is a large-cap company in the financial services industry.
With a market valuation of ₹21,948.46 crore, Crisil Ltd. is a large-cap company in the financial services industry. The company is the leading provider of ratings, data, research, analytics, and solutions in India. The company is a prominent, nimble, and revolutionary global analytics organisation with operations in India, the US, the UK, Argentina, Poland, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company has declared a 3rd interim dividend of 1000% for the financial year ending December 31, 2022, for which the record date is nearing soon.