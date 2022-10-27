With a market valuation of ₹21,948.46 crore, Crisil Ltd. is a large-cap company in the financial services industry. The company is the leading provider of ratings, data, research, analytics, and solutions in India. The company is a prominent, nimble, and revolutionary global analytics organisation with operations in India, the US, the UK, Argentina, Poland, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company has declared a 3rd interim dividend of 1000% for the financial year ending December 31, 2022, for which the record date is nearing soon.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of Interim dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2022, which will be paid on November 18, 2022." The record date for the payment of the third interim dividend for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, has been set as November 7, 2022. CRISIL paid a dividend of ₹9 per share for the same quarter last year.

In Q3FY23, CRISIL's consolidated income from operations grew 19.6% year-on-year to ₹683.0 crore from ₹571.0 crore in the same period the previous year. In Q3FY23, the consolidated total income climbed by 23.9% YoY to ₹748.2 crore from ₹603.8 crore in the same quarter the year prior. In Q3FY23, profit after tax (PAT) climbed 31% YoY to ₹147.9 crore from ₹112.9 crore in the same quarter the year prior. CRISIL reported a profit before tax (PBT) of ₹188.8 Cr in Q3 2022 compared to ₹151.2 Cr recorded in Q3 2021, representing a YoY growth of 24.9%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (YTD 2022), CRISIL's consolidated income from operations climbed by 22.1% to ₹1,946.5 crore from ₹1,594.7 crore in the same period the previous year. In YTD 2022, total consolidated income went up by 24.3% to ₹2,067.1 crore from ₹1,662.9 crore in the same period the year prior. In YTD 2022, profit after tax climbed 36.7% to ₹406.4 crore from ₹297.2 crore in the same period the previous year. Due to the acquisition of new clients and the ongoing growth of the surveillance revenue, CRISIL Ratings reported a 10.9% rise in revenue in the third quarter of 2022.

CRISIL has said in a note that “Sharp foreign exchange movement in the dollar versus the rupee and the British pound supported profitability in both Q3 2022 and YTD 2022, compared with the corresponding periods of the previous year. This includes ₹19.5 crore from revaluation of subsidiary loan in 03 2022 ( ₹35.4 crore YTD 2022)."

Amish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, CRISIL said “Globally, focus is on taming inflation even as downside risks to growth rise amid continuing geopolitical uncertainties. We are seeing a very rare occurrence where inflation is higher in the advanced economies than many emerging markets. Navigating these challenges, we delivered growth across our businesses in Q3 2022. We saw momentum for bank loan ratings in India, but corporate bond issuances were muted. There was traction in our global businesses. Continued investments in technology and talent remains a priority for us as we deliver value to all our stakeholders."

Today's closing price for CRISIL Ltd shares was ₹3,007.00 a piece, up 0.69% from the previous close of ₹2,986.50. The stock had a total volume of 35,145 shares traded today, which was lower than the 20-Day average volume of 40,982 shares. The stock has gained 7.61% over the past year, and on a YTD basis, it has appreciated 4.42% so far in 2022. According to Value Research's data, CRISIL is a debt-free company, which might be the cherry on top when taking the dividend into account. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,863.55 on (02-May-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2,540.00 on (24-February-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 22.17% below the high and 18.38% above the low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 66.72%, FIIs holding of 6.69%, DIIs holding of 13.10% and public stake of 13.50%.