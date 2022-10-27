Debt-free stock to give 1000% dividend soon, PAT climbs 31% YoY in Q2FY23

Today's closing price for CRISIL Ltd shares was ₹3,007.00 a piece, up 0.69% from the previous close of ₹2,986.50. The stock had a total volume of 35,145 shares traded today, which was lower than the 20-Day average volume of 40,982 shares. The stock has gained 7.61% over the past year, and on a YTD basis, it has appreciated 4.42% so far in 2022. According to Value Research's data, CRISIL is a debt-free company, which might be the cherry on top when taking the dividend into account. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹3,863.55 on (02-May-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹2,540.00 on (24-February-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 22.17% below the high and 18.38% above the low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 66.72%, FIIs holding of 6.69%, DIIs holding of 13.10% and public stake of 13.50%.