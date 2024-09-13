Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO Day1: Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

  • Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited IPO: The offer opened for subcription by investors on 13, September'2024. Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Published13 Sep 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Trade Now
Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO : Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know
Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO : Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know(https://www.deccantrans.com/)

Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited IPO; The offer opened for subcription by investors on 13, September'2024. Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO; Subscription status

The IPO of Deccan Transcon Leasing received 3.90 subscriptions. By September 13, 2024, 5:0 PM, the public issue had received subscriptions 4.60 times in the retail category, 2.97 times in the QIB category, and 3.85 times in the NII category as per chittorgarh.com data

Also Read | Sodhani Academy IPO Day 2 : Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates

 

Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO; Key dates

The Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO opened for subscription on 13 September 2024 and closes on 18 September 2024. On Thursday, September 19, 2024, the allotment for the Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO is Monday, September 23, 2024, and it will take place on the NSE SME.

 

The price band for Deccan Transcon Leasing's IPO is 102 to 108 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 1200 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of 129,600. For HNI, a minimum investment of two lots (2,400 shares) of 259,200 is required.

 

Also Read | Northern Arc Capital IPO; From financials to GMP, here are 10 things to know

About Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited

Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited was established in February 2007 and provides clients in a variety of industries with supply chain and logistical solutions as well as leased tank containers.

In addition to domestic tank container logistics, tank fleet management, customs clearance and transportation, and Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCC) services, the company provides full freight and shipping solutions.

 

Also Read | Arkade Developers IPO: From financials to GMP, here are 10 things to know

Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO GMP

Based on information from Investorgain.com, the GMP for the Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO was +55. This implies that shares of Deccan Transcon Leasing's initial public offering (IPO) are available for 55 more than the issue price in the grey market.

The expected listing price of 163 per share is thus 50.93% higher than the IPO price of 108, taking into account the premium on the grey market and the issue price of the Deccan Transcon Leasing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Sep 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDeccan Transcon Leasing IPO Day1: Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.40
03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.65 (1.09%)

Bank Of Baroda

239.30
03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
2.1 (0.89%)

Bandhan Bank

207.05
03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
10 (5.07%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

135.95
03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Linde India

8,205.20
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
623.3 (8.22%)

IDBI Bank

94.94
03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
7 (7.96%)

IIFL Finance

523.65
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
38.4 (7.91%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,203.70
03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
76.3 (6.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.000.00
    Chennai
    72,220.000.00
    Delhi
    72,890.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue