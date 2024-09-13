Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited IPO; The offer opened for subcription by investors on 13, September'2024. Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO; Subscription status The IPO of Deccan Transcon Leasing received 3.90 subscriptions. By September 13, 2024, 5:0 PM, the public issue had received subscriptions 4.60 times in the retail category, 2.97 times in the QIB category, and 3.85 times in the NII category as per chittorgarh.com data

Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO; Key dates The Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO opened for subscription on 13 September 2024 and closes on 18 September 2024. On Thursday, September 19, 2024, the allotment for the Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO is Monday, September 23, 2024, and it will take place on the NSE SME.

The price band for Deccan Transcon Leasing's IPO is ₹102 to ₹108 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 1200 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹129,600. For HNI, a minimum investment of two lots (2,400 shares) of ₹259,200 is required.

About Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited

Deccan Transcon Leasing Limited was established in February 2007 and provides clients in a variety of industries with supply chain and logistical solutions as well as leased tank containers.

In addition to domestic tank container logistics, tank fleet management, customs clearance and transportation, and Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers (NVOCC) services, the company provides full freight and shipping solutions.

Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO GMP Based on information from Investorgain.com, the GMP for the Deccan Transcon Leasing IPO was +55. This implies that shares of Deccan Transcon Leasing's initial public offering (IPO) are available for ₹55 more than the issue price in the grey market.

The expected listing price of ₹163 per share is thus 50.93% higher than the IPO price of ₹108, taking into account the premium on the grey market and the issue price of the Deccan Transcon Leasing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

