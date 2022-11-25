December has been the best month for stocks. Will the trend continue?

At the same time, US stocks have risen during the last five trading days of December and the first two days of January 75% of the time since 1945, according to CFRA, in a so-called Santa Claus Rally. This year, the time period starts on Dec. 27. The average Santa rally has boosted the S&P 500 by 1.3% since 1969, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.