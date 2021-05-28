Mumbai: Markets gained nearly 1% with the Nifty hitting fresh highs on Friday as improved prospects of economic recovery and strong global equities lifted investor sentiment. As India is emerging gradually from the brutal second wave of covid, investors are betting that the regional lockdowns will be relaxed soon. Rally in global equities also supported India as investors worldwide are turning focus to a multi-trillion dollar spending boost proposed by the US President Joe Biden.

The Nifty reclaimed the record high mark after nearly three months. The 50-share index hit a fresh high of 15,469.65, breaching the previous record at 15,431.75 on 16 February. The Nifty edged 97.80 points or 0.64% to close at 15,435.65. The BSE Sensex was up 307.66 points or 0.60%, at 51422.88.

Stocks in other Asia-Pacific regions were mostly higher led by gains in Japan with the Nikkei rising 2.1% while South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.73%. The New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year, a day before the White House is expected to unveil its budget proposal.

According to Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities with the improvement in the covid curve, India is playing catch-up with the global market, with broader market outperformance seen during the month, in which smaller companies have outperformed the large caps. “If the government is able to arrest covid second wave spread completely in the next 15-30 days, then the unlock trade will play in the market and the current rally will sustain. Any delay in unlocking the economy beyond June will be a key risk in the near term," he said.

Another reason for the widespread optimism in Indian markets despite economic implication of the second wave is that expectations are building up for announcement of a revival package by the government.

Bloomberg reported that the government is preparing a stimulus package for sectors worst affected by a deadly coronavirus wave, aiming to support an economy struggling with a slew of localized lockdowns. The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies, it said.

Meanwhile, India volatility index or VIX fell 12.78% to close at 17.40 indicating that fear and anxiety among investors is gradually ebbing.

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management on Market said, “The buoyancy stems from improving pandemic related conditions, and also due to broad indications that it has actually peaked out. This gives greater certainty about the future in terms of the likely relaxation of lockdown conditions in the major cities across the country, and also a faster return to normalcy. There is also a renewed vigour in the massive vaccination efforts."

The second wave of covid-19 in India appears to have peaked, as the daily new case count and positivity rate have fallen over the past few days, according to Tanvee Gupta Jain, economist, UBS. The UBS-India Activity Indicator slipped further to 78.6 during the week ended 23 May, the slowest weekly decline since end-March. The adverse impact on sequential growth is less severe than in the June 2020 quarter, as lockdowns are more targeted and localized and households and businesses have adjusted to the new normal, she said.

The rupee strengthened to close at an over 2-month high against dollar on Friday. The domestic currency ended at 72.44 against the dollar, a rise of 0.21% over its previous close of 72.59.

