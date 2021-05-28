Declining virus cases boost recovery hopes as Nifty makes fresh highs

According to Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities with the improvement in the covid curve, India is playing catch-up with the global market, with broader market outperformance seen during the month, in which smaller companies have outperformed the large caps. “If the government is able to arrest covid second wave spread completely in the next 15-30 days, then the unlock trade will play in the market and the current rally will sustain. Any delay in unlocking the economy beyond June will be a key risk in the near term," he said.

