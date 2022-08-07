Decoded: A to Z of stock-market jargon

The Nobel Prize winning American economist Robert Shiller defines this term best in his book Irrational Exuberance where he says: “Speculative market expansions have often been associated with popular perceptions that the future is brighter or less uncertain than it was in the past. The term new era has periodically been used to describe these times." Take the case of Calvin Coolidge, a president of the US. On 17 November 1927, he said that the US was ‘entering upon a new era of prosperity’. The term ‘new era’ was born–a period that would mark the end of the old cycle of boom and bust–and this, in turn, would lead to continuously rising stock prices. What followed was the Great Depression of 1929. 1920s weren’t the last time the term was used.

