Decoded: Sensex lost nearly 3300 points, Nifty dip 1000 since announcement of blockbuster GDP of India | Top 3 reasons

Stock market latest news today: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market have been reeling under the selling pressure, despite the announcement of a blockbuster GDP of India in the April to June 2026 quarter. When the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the GDP data for India's Q1 FY2026-27 on 31 August 2026, experts felt it could attract foreign investors, who have been net sellers in the Indian stock market for more than a year. However, to their surprise, India's GDP for Q1FY27 remained uneven for Dalal Street.

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This was surprising because Asian counterparts to Dalal Street have performed well despite their economies performing comparatively worse than India's in the first quarter of the current financial year.

When India's GDP for Q1FY27 was announced on 31 August 2026, the BSE Sensex had ended at 76,957, the Nifty 50 index at 24,080, and the Bank Nifty index at 58,025. By 10:00 AM on Friday, the Bank Nifty is oscillating around 55,500, down 2,500 points in September 2026. The Nifty 50 index is around 23,075, down around 1,000 points, whereas the Sensex today is around 73,675, down around 3,300 points from the date of release of the Indian GDP for the Q1FY27.

According to stock market experts, the Indian stock market has failed to capitalise on the blockbuster GDP data release because it has been dictated by the global triggers post-release of the Q1FY27 GDP data. They said that soaring US bond yields and the US dollar (USD), currency depreciation due to rising USD outflows for crude oil imports, and domestic sectoral pressures are major reasons dragging the key indices of the Indian stock market despite a blockbuster performance on the GDP front in Q1FY27.

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Why did India's GDP fail to fuel Dalal Street? Speaking on the triggers that are dragging the Indian indices, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Despite India posting strong headline GDP growth, the stock market often faces short-term corrections due to broader macro and global headwinds. The divergence between strong GDP prints and the recent sharp correction—where the Sensex lost nearly 3,400 points, and the Nifty shed over 1,000 points—stems from three primary catalysts: Global macro headwinds and rising bond yields, crude oil shock and currency depreciation, and premium valuations and domestic sectoral pressures.”

Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, believes the AI boom is also a reason for the Indian stock market trading as an ideal ‘sell on rise’ market for foreign investors, which further worsened after the US Fed's new chief took over and started tokenising the US bonds.

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Global Macro Headwinds and Rising Bond Yields Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities believes rising US Treasury yields and an appreciating US Dollar have triggered broad risk-off sentiment across emerging markets. As yields on safe-haven US assets become attractive, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have aggressively pulled capital out of Indian equities, creating sustained liquidity pressure on heavyweights.

Crude Oil Shock and Currency Depreciation Surging global crude oil prices, amplified by geopolitical flare-ups in the Middle East, directly threaten India’s macroeconomic stability. Because India imports over 85% of its crude requirements, elevated oil prices widen the current account deficit, stoke imported inflation, and put immediate downward pressure on the Indian Rupee.

“This squeeze raises corporate input costs, especially for manufacturing, auto, and consumer sectors, dimming medium-term earnings expectations,” Seema added.

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Premium Valuations and Domestic Sectoral Pressures Market experts believe strong economic growth does not always translate into immediate earnings growth; margin pressures in key sectors (such as IT, facing slower Western tech spending, and banking/NBFCs navigating tighter regulatory oversight and higher deposit costs) triggered profit-taking.

"The market reacted to the classic 'buy the rumour, sell the news' dynamic as institutional desks trimmed overextended mid- and large-cap positions," the SMC Global expert said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).