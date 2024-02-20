Markets
Decoding the five businesses Adani Group plans to list by 2028
Equitymaster 8 min read 20 Feb 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Summary
- The group’s chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh recently said it plans to list Adani New Industries, Adani Airport Holdings, AdaniConneX, its metal and mining units, and Adani Road Transport on the stock exchanges between 2026 and 2028.
Adani Enterprises started as a commodity trading business in 1988, specialising in agricultural goods and textiles. By the early 1990s, the company broadened its scope to include the import and export of both raw materials and finished products.
