Dee Development Engineers share price extends gain after strong debut. Buy, sell or wait?
Dee Development Engineers shares listed on BSE and NSE at a bumper premium and touched an intraday high of ₹365.70 apiece on BSE and NSE
Stock market today: Dee Development Engineers share price was listed on the BSE and NSE at a bumper premium against its issue price of ₹193 to ₹203 per equity share. The stock opened at ₹325 per share on the BSE and at ₹339 per equity share on the NSE, delivering around 65 percent. The upward trend continued as the stock climbed to an intraday high of ₹365.70 on both exchanges. Stock market experts have noted that the stock is quoting over a 50 percent premium. They advise those who want to hold the stock for more gains to book 50 percent profit and hold the rest.
