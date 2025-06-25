Dee Development Engineers surges 6% after winning $10 million international order for piping fabrication

Shares of Dee Development Engineers rallied 6 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, after the company announced the receipt of a large international order worth $10 million. The development sparked optimism among investors, reaffirming the company’s growing stature as a global leader in piping fabrication and engineering solutions.

In a stock exchange filing, the company disclosed that the order was awarded by an international client, whose identity remains confidential due to commercial reasons. Nonetheless, the size and scope of the contract signal Dee Development Engineers’ growing footprint in overseas markets, especially in the high-specification engineering services domain.

Project Details and Execution Timeline According to the disclosure, the contract includes piping fabrication work on a material-supplied basis. The scope involves sophisticated engineering processes such as piping spool fabrication, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), Post Weld Heat Treatment (PWHT), blasting and painting, as well as packing and transportation to a Free on Board (FOB) port. This suggests that the company will oversee both manufacturing and logistical aspects up to the port dispatch stage.

The order is expected to be executed by February 28, 2026, providing the company with a two-year execution window. Notably, the order was classified as a non-related party transaction and does not involve any promoter or promoter group entities. This indicates the order was received at arm’s length from an external international entity, reinforcing transparency and governance practices in line with regulatory expectations.

This contract win, especially amid global economic uncertainties, reflects the strong operational capabilities and credibility Dee Development Engineers enjoys in the international market. It also underscores the company’s ability to secure technically demanding projects and meet complex execution standards.

Stock Performance and Market Reaction Following the announcement, the stock soared to an intraday high of ₹322.10, marking a 6 percent jump. The stock is currently trading over 19 percent below its 52-week high of ₹400.00, which it had touched in July 2024. However, it has rebounded sharply from its 52-week low of ₹166.60 in February 2025, rallying more than 93 percent since then.

Investor sentiment has remained broadly positive over the past few months. In June alone, the stock has added 8.5 percent, following a robust 30 percent surge in May. This comes after a temporary correction in April when the stock slipped 7.5 percent. March was another strong month, with the scrip registering a 21 percent gain. However, the stock did face selling pressure earlier in the year, declining 7.5 percent in January and plunging 29 percent in February.