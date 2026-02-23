DEE Development share price jumps 12% after winning order from BHEL. Do you own?

DEE Development share price rallied for the second straight session on Monday, gaining as much as 12.58% to ₹259.50 apiece, after the company announced that its subsidiary DEE Piping Systems has secured a new order from Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), further bolstering its order book.

The stock opened at ₹245.57 in the early morning session today, as compared to the previous close of ₹230.51 on Friday.

DEE Development shares had closed 10% higher on Friday on securing a new order from an overseas client.

DEE Development's order details In an exchange filing, DEE Development said that its material subsidiary DEE Piping Systems has secured a new contract from BHEL for the manufacturing and supply of Critical Piping solutions on a job work basis.

The total amount of the order aggregates to ₹173 crore, as per the exchange filing.

“We wish to inform that the Company and its material subsidiary have secured contracts aggregating INR 173 Crore. DEE Piping Systems (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the material subsidiary of the Company, has been awarded contracts of US$ 8 million on a job work basis and US$ 1.5 million with a material basis,” the company said in the filing.

According to the filing, the company will deliver the following: HRSG piping for 11 units by December 2028 and pipe fittings and flanges by December 2027.

On Friday, the company said it has secured a $40 million contract from an overseas client to supply HRSG piping for 16 units.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that it has secured a Letter of Intent from one of the largest global OEM conglomerates in the power sector, headquartered in the United States. It further noted that the customer’s name cannot be disclosed due to commercial confidentiality.

DEE Development share price trend DEE Development share price has delivered over 23% returns in the past five sessions and 38% in a month. However, the stock has shed 5% in the last six months.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, DEE Development stock has gained over 26%, outperforming the Nifty 50 index, which has fallen 1.68% in the same period. DEE Development shares have given 44% returns in a year.

DEE Development share price is listed on both the BSE and NSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹336.20 on July 2, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹177.50 on February 20, 2025.