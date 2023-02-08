Deep Industries declares 2:1 stock split, posts 44% net profit growth in Q3
Deep Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market worth of ₹909.60 Cr.
Deep Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market worth of ₹909.60 Cr. It operates in the energy industry and is focused on offering services such as drilling and workover, gas dehydration, and air & gas compression. It also has competence in integrated project management. The firm, which is a top solution provider in the energy industry, has announced its Q3 earnings as well as a corporate action of a 2:1 stock split.
