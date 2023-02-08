Deep Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company with a market worth of ₹909.60 Cr. It operates in the energy industry and is focused on offering services such as drilling and workover, gas dehydration, and air & gas compression. It also has competence in integrated project management. The firm, which is a top solution provider in the energy industry, has announced its Q3 earnings as well as a corporate action of a 2:1 stock split.

In order to improve the liquidity of the company's shares and to make it more affordable for small investors and retail investors as also to broaden the small investors base, the Board of Directors of Deep Industries cited the reason behind the stock split.

In Q3FY23, the company posted revenue from operations of ₹98.06 Cr on a consolidated basis, up by 30% from ₹75.38 Cr in Q3FY22. The company said its EBITDA reached ₹41.69 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹29.44 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021 whereas EBITDA margin stood at 41.68% from 38.90% in the year-ago quarter. The net profit of Deep Industries reached ₹24.93 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹17.17 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 44% whereas PAT margin stood at 24.93% in Q3FY23 against 22.69% in the same quarter last year.

Paras Savla (Chairman and Managing Director) of Deep Industries commented on the business outlook by saying that “Indian government is focussed on increasing gas usage in the energy basket from the current 6% to 15% by 2030. At the same time, the focus has been brought to revive the domestic production of gas which was in decline since 2012. All these efforts are yielding results and gas production in India is slated to increase by 18% CAGR till FY25E. This is reflected in our strong order book, which currently stands at ₹976cr up 76% YoY. With a thriving bidding pipeline, future demand looks promising and our debt-free, well-funded status positions us for success."

“The Government also announced the availability of 26 exploration and development blocks totaling around 2.23 lakh sq km under the HELP Policy. Furthermore, 75 discovered oil and gas fields across multiple onshore and offshore basins were offered under DSF-3 bidding. These policies have interested many new players forming a base for the potential expansion of our clientele. With the acquisition of Dolphin, the group is set to expand its services portfolio to the offshore segment. Now we are in a position to give service to our clients both onshore and offshore from exploration to production and processing. With multiple growth factors in action, we anticipate substantial growth ahead. Our revenue outlook is positive, and we anticipate robust interest in our offerings," said Paras Savla.

The shares of Deep Industries closed today on the NSE at ₹283.90 apiece level, down by 3.94% from the previous close of ₹295.55.

