Deep Industries declares 2:1 stock split, posts 44% net profit growth in Q3

“The Government also announced the availability of 26 exploration and development blocks totaling around 2.23 lakh sq km under the HELP Policy. Furthermore, 75 discovered oil and gas fields across multiple onshore and offshore basins were offered under DSF-3 bidding. These policies have interested many new players forming a base for the potential expansion of our clientele. With the acquisition of Dolphin, the group is set to expand its services portfolio to the offshore segment. Now we are in a position to give service to our clients both onshore and offshore from exploration to production and processing. With multiple growth factors in action, we anticipate substantial growth ahead. Our revenue outlook is positive, and we anticipate robust interest in our offerings," said Paras Savla.