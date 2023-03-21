Deep Industries sets record date for 1:2 stock split, scrip up over 650% in 3 years2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:56 PM IST
With a market valuation of Rs. 838.88 crore, Deep Industries is a small-cap company with operations in the energy sector.
With a market valuation of Rs. 838.88 crore, Deep Industries is a small-cap company with operations in the energy sector. The company is a top supplier of solutions for the energy industry. The organisation has competence in Integrated Project Management Services as well as Air & Gas Compression Services, Drilling and Workover Services, and Gas Dehydration Services. The corporation has established a record date for the 1:2 stock split.
