This oil and gas stock to consider stock split soon; shares surge1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 01:16 PM IST
- A stock split increases the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to the current shareholders
Shares of Deep Industries Ltd surged more than 3% to ₹310 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session after the company informed that its board will meet on Monday, February 6, 2023 to consider the proposal of sub division of equity shares or stock split along with announced its third quarter earnings (Q3FY23).
