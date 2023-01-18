This oil and gas stock to consider stock split soon; shares surge

“We wish to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 06, 2023 inter-alia to transact the following business: To consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2022 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," the company announced in an exchange filing.