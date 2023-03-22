Deepa Goel sells 10.35 lakh shares in Dhampur Sugar via bulk deals, but buys in Dhampur Bio Organics2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:29 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹1,424.01 Cr, Dhampur Sugar Mills is a small-cap company that works in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.
In the sugar industry, Dhampur Bio Organics is a small-cap business with a market worth of ₹858.72 Cr. On Dhampur Bio Organics, ace investor Deepa Goel has bought a stake via a bulk deal today.
