Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Deepa Goel sells 10.35 lakh shares in Dhampur Sugar via bulk deals, but buys in Dhampur Bio Organics
With a market valuation of 1,424.01 Cr, Dhampur Sugar Mills is a small-cap company that works in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. In the sugar industry, Dhampur Bio Organics is a small-cap business with a market worth of 858.72 Cr. On Dhampur Bio Organics, ace investor Deepa Goel has bought a stake via a bulk deal today. 

As per the data available on BSE, Deepa Goel has bought 1,166,758 shares of Dhampur Bio Organics with a trade price of 132 apiece level. Via another bulk deal, Deepa Goel sells 1,035,000 shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills at an average price of 213. Deepa Goel publicly owns 4 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 102.7 Cr., according to corporate shareholdings disclosed for December 31, 2022. Deepa Goel held 2,341,936 total shares, or a 3.53% stake in Dhampur Sugar Mills during Q3FY23. 

Commenting on the technical outlook of Dhampur Bio Organics, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said “Dhampur Bio organics is bearish but also very oversold on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 137. A daily close above this level could be bullish for a target of 158 in the near term. Support will be at 119."

Commenting on the technical outlook of Dhampur Sugar Mills, A R Ramachandran said "Dhampur Sugar Mills looks weak and has strong resistance at 219.6 on the Daily charts. A close below 208 on the Daily charts could lead to a lower target of 197 in the near term."

The shares of Dhampur Bio Organics closed today on the BSE at 129.35 apiece, down by 3.86% from the previous close of 134.55. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 229.00 on (19/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of 127.15 on (22/03/2023). 

The shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills closed today on the BSE at 214.50 apiece level, up by 0.63% from the previous close of 213.15. The stock touched 515.67 on (06/04/2022) and a 52-week-low of 196.50 on (31/10/2022).

