Deepa Goel sells 10.35 lakh shares in Dhampur Sugar via bulk deals, but buys in Dhampur Bio Organics

As per the data available on BSE, Deepa Goel has bought 1,166,758 shares of Dhampur Bio Organics with a trade price of ₹132 apiece level. Via another bulk deal, Deepa Goel sells 1,035,000 shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills at an average price of ₹213. Deepa Goel publicly owns 4 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 102.7 Cr., according to corporate shareholdings disclosed for December 31, 2022. Deepa Goel held 2,341,936 total shares, or a 3.53% stake in Dhampur Sugar Mills during Q3FY23.