Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Deepa Goel sells 10.35 lakh shares in Dhampur Sugar via bulk deals, but buys in Dhampur Bio Organics

Deepa Goel sells 10.35 lakh shares in Dhampur Sugar via bulk deals, but buys in Dhampur Bio Organics

2 min read . 09:29 PM IST Livemint
In the sugar industry, Dhampur Bio Organics is a small-cap business with a market worth of 858.72 Cr.

With a market valuation of 1,424.01 Cr, Dhampur Sugar Mills is a small-cap company that works in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.

With a market valuation of 1,424.01 Cr, Dhampur Sugar Mills is a small-cap company that works in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. In the sugar industry, Dhampur Bio Organics is a small-cap business with a market worth of 858.72 Cr. On Dhampur Bio Organics, ace investor Deepa Goel has bought a stake via a bulk deal today. 

With a market valuation of 1,424.01 Cr, Dhampur Sugar Mills is a small-cap company that works in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. In the sugar industry, Dhampur Bio Organics is a small-cap business with a market worth of 858.72 Cr. On Dhampur Bio Organics, ace investor Deepa Goel has bought a stake via a bulk deal today. 

As per the data available on BSE, Deepa Goel has bought 1,166,758 shares of Dhampur Bio Organics with a trade price of 132 apiece level. Via another bulk deal, Deepa Goel sells 1,035,000 shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills at an average price of 213. Deepa Goel publicly owns 4 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 102.7 Cr., according to corporate shareholdings disclosed for December 31, 2022. Deepa Goel held 2,341,936 total shares, or a 3.53% stake in Dhampur Sugar Mills during Q3FY23. 

As per the data available on BSE, Deepa Goel has bought 1,166,758 shares of Dhampur Bio Organics with a trade price of 132 apiece level. Via another bulk deal, Deepa Goel sells 1,035,000 shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills at an average price of 213. Deepa Goel publicly owns 4 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 102.7 Cr., according to corporate shareholdings disclosed for December 31, 2022. Deepa Goel held 2,341,936 total shares, or a 3.53% stake in Dhampur Sugar Mills during Q3FY23. 

Commenting on the technical outlook of Dhampur Bio Organics, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said “Dhampur Bio organics is bearish but also very oversold on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 137. A daily close above this level could be bullish for a target of 158 in the near term. Support will be at 119."

Commenting on the technical outlook of Dhampur Bio Organics, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said “Dhampur Bio organics is bearish but also very oversold on the Daily charts with strong resistance at 137. A daily close above this level could be bullish for a target of 158 in the near term. Support will be at 119."

Commenting on the technical outlook of Dhampur Sugar Mills, A R Ramachandran said "Dhampur Sugar Mills looks weak and has strong resistance at 219.6 on the Daily charts. A close below 208 on the Daily charts could lead to a lower target of 197 in the near term."

Commenting on the technical outlook of Dhampur Sugar Mills, A R Ramachandran said "Dhampur Sugar Mills looks weak and has strong resistance at 219.6 on the Daily charts. A close below 208 on the Daily charts could lead to a lower target of 197 in the near term."

The shares of Dhampur Bio Organics closed today on the BSE at 129.35 apiece, down by 3.86% from the previous close of 134.55. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 229.00 on (19/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of 127.15 on (22/03/2023). 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The shares of Dhampur Bio Organics closed today on the BSE at 129.35 apiece, down by 3.86% from the previous close of 134.55. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 229.00 on (19/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of 127.15 on (22/03/2023). 

The shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills closed today on the BSE at 214.50 apiece level, up by 0.63% from the previous close of 213.15. The stock touched 515.67 on (06/04/2022) and a 52-week-low of 196.50 on (31/10/2022).

The shares of Dhampur Sugar Mills closed today on the BSE at 214.50 apiece level, up by 0.63% from the previous close of 213.15. The stock touched 515.67 on (06/04/2022) and a 52-week-low of 196.50 on (31/10/2022).

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP