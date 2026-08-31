Deepa Jewellers IPO: Price band, lot size, GMP, listing date and other key details of ₹460 crore issue

Deepa Jewellers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Deepa Jewellers is set to open on Tuesday, September 1. The issue comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding its long-term working capital requirements, including the procurement, maintenance and expansion of inventory, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Deepa Jewellers IPO issue details 1. Deepa Jewellers IPO date: The issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, September 01, and will remain open until Thursday, September 03.

2. Deepa Jewellers IPO price: The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹168– ₹177 per equity share.

3. Deepa Jewellers IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹459.72 crore through the IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of 1.41 crore shares aggregating to ₹250 crore and an offer for sale of 1.18 crore shares aggregating to ₹209.72 crore.

As part of the OFS, promoter Satwani Holdings LLP and investors Rosewood Investments and India Business Excellence Fund-III will offload shares. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

4. Deepa Jewellers IPO lot size: The IPO lot size has been fixed at 84 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,868 for retail investors.

5. Deepa Jewellers IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved up to 50% of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for retail investors.

6. Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 04. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares credited to their demat accounts by Monday, September 07, while refunds for unsuccessful bidders will also be initiated on the same day.

7. Deepa Jewellers IPO listing: The mainboard IPO is proposed to list on both the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, September 08.

8. Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP: According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Deepa Jewellers IPO stood at ₹46 on Monday, indicating that the stock could list at a premium of around 26% over the upper end of the issue price band of ₹177.

9. Deepa Jewellers IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Emkay Global Financial Services is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.

10. Deepa Jewellers overview: Incorporated in 2016, Deepa Jewellers is engaged in the retail and wholesale trading of gold and diamond jewellery, offering a wide range of traditional and contemporary designs catering to diverse customer preferences.

The company focuses on sourcing, designing, and selling jewellery products, including rings, necklaces, earrings, bangles, and customized ornaments crafted with quality materials and skilled workmanship.