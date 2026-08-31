Subscribe

Deepa Jewellers IPO: Price band, lot size, GMP, listing date and other key details of ₹460 crore issue

Deepa Jewellers' IPO opens on September 1, aiming to raise 459.72 crore through a fresh issue and offer for sale. The price range is set at 168-177 per share, with a lot size of 84 shares and various reservations for investors.

A Ksheerasagar
Published31 Aug 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Advertisement
According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Deepa Jewellers IPO stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46 on Monday, indicating that the stock could list at a premium of around 26% over the upper end of the issue price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>177.
According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Deepa Jewellers IPO stood at ₹46 on Monday, indicating that the stock could list at a premium of around 26% over the upper end of the issue price band of ₹177.(AI generated image )
AI Quick Read

Deepa Jewellers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Deepa Jewellers is set to open on Tuesday, September 1. The issue comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding its long-term working capital requirements, including the procurement, maintenance and expansion of inventory, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement
Also Read | Priority Jewels IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 21.23x. Should you subscribe?
Also Read | Lumino Industries IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 50.48x so far. Apply or not?

Deepa Jewellers IPO issue details

1. Deepa Jewellers IPO date: The issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, September 01, and will remain open until Thursday, September 03.

2. Deepa Jewellers IPO price: The price band for the IPO has been fixed at 168– 177 per equity share.

3. Deepa Jewellers IPO size: The company aims to raise 459.72 crore through the IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of 1.41 crore shares aggregating to 250 crore and an offer for sale of 1.18 crore shares aggregating to 209.72 crore.

As part of the OFS, promoter Satwani Holdings LLP and investors Rosewood Investments and India Business Excellence Fund-III will offload shares. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

4. Deepa Jewellers IPO lot size: The IPO lot size has been fixed at 84 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 14,868 for retail investors.

5. Deepa Jewellers IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved up to 50% of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for retail investors.

6. Deepa Jewellers IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 04. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares credited to their demat accounts by Monday, September 07, while refunds for unsuccessful bidders will also be initiated on the same day.

7. Deepa Jewellers IPO listing: The mainboard IPO is proposed to list on both the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, September 08.

Advertisement

8. Deepa Jewellers IPO GMP: According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Deepa Jewellers IPO stood at 46 on Monday, indicating that the stock could list at a premium of around 26% over the upper end of the issue price band of 177.

9. Deepa Jewellers IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Emkay Global Financial Services is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue.

10. Deepa Jewellers overview: Incorporated in 2016, Deepa Jewellers is engaged in the retail and wholesale trading of gold and diamond jewellery, offering a wide range of traditional and contemporary designs catering to diverse customer preferences.

The company focuses on sourcing, designing, and selling jewellery products, including rings, necklaces, earrings, bangles, and customized ornaments crafted with quality materials and skilled workmanship.

Advertisement
Also Read | Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO listing tomorrow: Here’s what GMP hints ahead of debut
Also Read | Ather Energy share price hits lifetime high | Delivers 423% returns from IPO

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

IPOIPOs
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsDeepa Jewellers IPO: Price band, lot size, GMP, listing date and other key details of ₹460 crore issue
Advertisement
Read Next Story