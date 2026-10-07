Deepa Jewellers share price rallies 13% despite stock market rout | Q1 growth, IPO gains in focus

Deepa Jewellers share price jumped over 13% on Wednesday, bucking the broader market sell-off as Indian equities came under pressure after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the policy rate by 25 basis points. Rate-sensitive sectors bore the brunt of the decline amid persistent inflationary pressures stemming from the Middle East conflict, prompting central banks globally to reassess their monetary policy stance.
However, Deepa Jewellers shares remained firmly in the green and were up around 37% from their IPO price, extending the strong gains seen since its market debut earlier this month.
The stock’s rally comes shortly after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 financial results, with double-digit growth in revenue, EBITDA and net profit. While higher operating expenses led to a marginal contraction in EBITDA margin, the B2B jewellery processor continued to maintain its strong growth momentum following its stellar stock market debut.
Deepa Jewellers' net profit rose 27.01% year-on-year to ₹26.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, compared with ₹21.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Revenue from operations increased 39.04% to ₹431.11 crore from ₹310.06 crore in Q1 FY26.
EBITDA rose 34.02% YoY to ₹38.68 crore, compared with ₹28.86 crore a year earlier. However, EBITDA margin moderated to 8.97% from 9.31%, a contraction of 34 basis points.
The company operates in the organised B2B designer, processor and supplier segment of India's gems and jewellery industry. The sector is witnessing a shift towards hallmarked jewellery and organised players, which could benefit high-volume B2B suppliers as national and regional jewellery chains expand their retail footprint.
Deepa Jewellers made a strong debut on the exchanges on 8 September. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹221.05, a 24.88% premium to its IPO price of ₹177, before ending the session at ₹194.30, up 9.77%.
On the NSE, the stock listed at ₹221, gaining 24.85% over the issue price, and closed at ₹194.37, up 9.81%.
The company's ₹460-crore IPO was subscribed nearly 43 times on the final day of bidding. The issue had a price band of ₹168–177 per share and comprised a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹250 crore and an offer for sale of more than 1.18 crore shares.
The company plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue to fund long-term working capital requirements, including procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory, besides general corporate purposes.
Incorporated in 2016, Deepa Jewellers is an organised B2B designer, processor and supplier of hallmarked gold jewellery, with operations primarily across Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It designs, processes and sells a wide range of jewellery through an outsourced manufacturing model supported by a network of karigars.
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Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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