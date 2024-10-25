Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO listing on Monday; here’s what GMP signals

Deepak Builders & Engineers' IPO shares will be listed on October 28. The current grey market premium of 50 suggests an estimated listing price of 253. The IPO was oversubscribed 41.54 times, attracting strong interest from investors.

A Ksheerasagar
Published25 Oct 2024, 05:28 PM IST
Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO listing on Monday; here’s what GMP signals
Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO listing on Monday; here’s what GMP signals(Pixabay)

The IPO of Deepak Builders & Engineers, which concluded recently, will see its shares debut on the Indian stock exchanges on Monday, October 28. As the Deepak Builders & Engineers IPO listing date approaches, investors' focus has shifted to the potential listing gains, typically judged by looking at the grey market premium (GMP).

Ahead of the listing, the company’s shares are commanding a healthy GMP of 50, as per the market sources. Considering the IPO's upper price band of 203 and the current grey market premium, the estimated listing price of Deepak Builders & Engineers stands at 253 apiece, 25% above the IPO price.

The grey market premium reflects investors' willingness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Issue subscribed 9% so far.

The mainboard IPO, valued at 260 crore, was open for subscription from October 21 to October 23, 2024. It was priced in the range of 192 and 203. The shares are set to list on both BSE and NSE platforms.

The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares, aggregating to 217.21 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.21 crore shares worth 42.83 crore. The IPO attracted a healthy response from investors, achieving an overall subscription rate of 41.54 times.

Non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 82 times, while the retail investors' portion was booked 39.79 times, and the qualified institutional buyers' portion was subscribed 13.91 times, according to the exchange data.

Also Read | Waaree Energies IPO: GMP, date price, other details in 10 points

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for the repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings, funding working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

About Deepak Builders & Engineers

The company is an integrated engineering and construction company specialising in the execution and construction of various projects, including administrative and institutional buildings, hospitals and medical colleges, industrial buildings, historical memorial complexes, stadiums and sports complexes, residential complexes, and other developmental construction activities.

Also Read | United Heat Transfer IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check status

Currently, the company has eleven ongoing projects, which include six EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects and five item rate/percentage rate contracts. The company is accredited as a Class I (Super) Contractor by the Central Public Works Department, Government of India, and is pre-qualified to independently bid on single projects with a tender value of up to 6,500 million, as per the company's DRHP report.

Also Read | Why Hyundai’s IPO may have disappointed and what’s next?

The order book at the end of February 2024 stood at 12,115.68 million. Of this, Northern Railways accounted for 52.51%, the industrial building project awarded by IOCL contributed 30.32%, and hospital and medical projects awarded by government-controlled entities collectively contributed 11.61%, the DRHP showed.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:25 Oct 2024, 05:28 PM IST
