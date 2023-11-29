Deepak Chemtex IPO: Issue subscribed more than 16 times at the end of Day1: GMP, Issue details and 10 things to know
IPO- Deepak Chemtex IPO was subscribed 16.06 times by 6.30 PM at the end of Day1. The public issue was subscribed 26.61 times in the retail category, 3.84 times in QIB, and 9.95 times in the NII category
Deepak Chemtex IPO that opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, closes on December 1, 2023. It is a book-built issue of ₹23.04 crores and it is entirely a fresh issue of 28.8 lakh shares.
