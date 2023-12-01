Deepak Chemtex IPO: Issue subscribed more than 403times on the last day: GMP, Issue details and 10 thing to know
Deepak Chemtex IPO- Deepak Chemtex IPO subscribed 403.03 times. The public issue subscribed 475.36 times in the retail category, 96.80 times in QIB, and 642.25 times in the NII category by December 1, 2023 7:00 PM.
Deepak Chemtex IPO that opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, closes today on December 1, 2023. It is a book-built issue of ₹23.04 crores and it is entirely a fresh issue of 28.8 lakh shares.
