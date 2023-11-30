Deepak Chemtex IPO: Issue subscribed more than 89 times on Day2: GMP, Issue details and 10 things to know
Deepak Chemtex IPO- Deepak Chemtex IPO subscribed 89.23 times by 6.00 PM on Day 2. The public issue subscribed 126.77 times in the retail category, 10.95 times in QIB, and 106.03 times in the NII category as per Chittorgarh.com data
Deepak Chemtex IPO that opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, closes on December 1, 2023. It is a book-built issue of ₹23.04 crores and it is entirely a fresh issue of 28.8 lakh shares.
