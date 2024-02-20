Deepak Fertilisers share price surges nearly 10% on 15-year LNG contract with Equinor
According to analysts, recently Deepak Fertilisers share price saw a strong sell-off and significantly underperformed the broader markets; however, in today's session, we have seen a gap-up opening and follow-up buying in the initial few minutes of trade.
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals share price jumped nearly 10% following the announcement that the company had signed a 15-year LNG contract with Norwegian giant Equinor. Deepak Fertilisers share price opened at ₹518.65 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹546 and a low of ₹512.50 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started