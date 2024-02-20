Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals share price jumped nearly 10% following the announcement that the company had signed a 15-year LNG contract with Norwegian giant Equinor. Deepak Fertilisers share price opened at ₹518.65 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹546 and a low of ₹512.50 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to analysts, recently Deepak Fertilisers share price saw a strong sell-off and significantly underperformed the broader markets; however, in today's session, we have seen a gap-up opening and follow-up buying in the initial few minutes of trade.

“Going ahead with the move backed by volumes, we expect this bounce may extend in the near term, with around ₹560–575 to be seen as stiff resistance, while on the flip side, today's bullish gap left around 500 remains a strong support," said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One.

A long-term LNG supply agreement has been signed by Equinor, an international energy corporation with its headquarters located in Norway, as stated in the exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this partnership, Deepak Fertilisers solidifies its value chain from gas to ammonia to other downstream fertilisers, industrial chemicals and mining chemicals by securing an alluring long-term LNG contract. For all of Deepak Fertilisers' product categories, this end-to-end partnership will create a solid long-term basis, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company in its exchange filing, added that the deal covers up to 0.65 million tonnes of annual supply over a 15-year term starting in 2026. The partnership allows Deepak Fertilisers to meet its expanding captive needs while also creating space for trading some LNG parcels in response to India's rising LNG demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian west coast will get delivery of the LNG. With the gas pipeline grid link to its plant's doorstep already established, Deepak Fertilisers is far along in connecting the regasification terminal.

The LNG agreement also invites the industries to work together on key decarbonisation routes and feedstocks for petrochemicals in the future.

"We are very happy to enter into this long-term agreement with Equinor for supply of LNG. This will put on a solid footing Deepak Fertilisers value-chain right from Gas to Ammonia to building block Nitric Acids to downstream Fertilisers, Mining Chemicals and Industrial Chemicals, helping it to absorb Global volatility as well as enhance overall margins.

We also look forward to exploring with Equinor, strategic tie-ups in our Chemical Business, as well as carbon footprint reduction initiatives." said Sailesh C. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director of Deepak Fertilisers.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

