According to Gagan Dixit, research analyst at Elara Capital, the company’s phase of underperformance is likely to linger until the first half of 2026 as well. The key concern, he says, is that nearly 70-80% of Deepak Nitrite’s product basket is currently stuck in an oversupplied market, while the company still lacks a presence in high-growth segments such as CDMO, batteries, and water. (CDMO is short for contract drug manufacturing operations.)