Deepak Nitrite share price jumps around 6% after announcement of Q3 results 2026 date

Deepak Nitrite share price rose about 6% after the company announced the date for its Q3FY26 results. The company informed exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on February 12, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of FY26. The disclosure was made to BSE Limited through an official filing dated January 30, 2026.

"..we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company with be held on Thursday, 12th February, 7025 inter olro to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December, 2025," it said in an exchange filing.

Deepak Nitrite: Share performance Shares of Deepak Nitrite witnessed a sharp rebound in recent trade, rising as much as 5.7% intraday to hit a high of ₹1,672.80. Despite the bounce, the stock remains well below its peak levels and is still about 30% lower than its 52-week high of ₹2,398.80, which was recorded in February 2025. On the downside, the counter touched its 52-week low of ₹1,512.80 in December 2025, underscoring the pressure it has faced over the past few months.

The recent uptick comes after a prolonged phase of weakness. Over the last one year, Deepak Nitrite shares have declined around 27%. The stock is down 12.5% over the past six months, has slipped about 5% in the last three months, and has fallen another 5% in the past one month. This sustained correction reflects challenges across the chemical sector, including pricing pressure, demand softness and elevated input costs.

Deepak Nitrite Q3 Preview Looking ahead to the December quarter (Q3FY26), Systematix expects Deepak Nitrite to see some improvement in operating performance. According to the brokerage, margins are likely to expand sequentially, driven by winter-led efficiency gains in the phenolics business. However, Systematix continues to maintain a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹1,779. The brokerage also covered Aarti Industries in the same note, projecting 11% year-on-year growth aided by the resumption of exports to the US, and assigned it a target price of ₹429.

Deepak Nitrite Q2 Results Investor sentiment around Deepak Nitrite had been dampened following its September quarter (Q2FY26) results. The company reported a sharp 39% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹118.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with ₹194.2 crore in the corresponding period last year. The decline was attributed to higher input costs and challenging market conditions.

Revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to ₹1,901.9 crore from ₹2,032 crore a year earlier, reflecting continued demand weakness across key chemical segments. Operating performance also remained under pressure, with EBITDA declining 31.3% year-on-year to ₹204.3 crore from ₹297.3 crore. As a result, operating margins contracted sharply to 10.7% from 14.6% in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to lower realisations.

Segment-wise, both key businesses showed signs of stress. The Advanced Intermediates segment reported a decline in revenue as well as profit before tax, while the Phenolics segment also saw a drop in profitability. Going forward, the Street will closely track whether margin recovery in phenolics can offset broader demand challenges and support earnings stabilisation in the coming quarters.