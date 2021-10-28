Deepak Nitrite shares down 25% in 2 weeks. A buy-on-dips opportunity?

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99, says investors could look at accumulating the stock at lower levels. “Deepak Nitrite has a good ROCE of 39.9% & an ROE of 39.6%. It has reduced its debt and has a debt/equity ratio of just 0.25x. The company has delivered superb PAT growth of 64.84% CAGR over the last 5 years. It has been consistently generating positive increasing operating cash flows over the last 3 years. Promoters are major shareholders holding 45.69%, DII – 10.61%, FII – 10.85%. The company has a free float of just 32.85%," he said citing the positives about the company.

