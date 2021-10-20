Stock markets today witnessed sharp correction in chemical shares. Deepak Nitrite share price plunged around 10 per cent in early morning deals while Navin Fluorine shares crashed near 9 per cent in early trade session. Chemical major Balaji Amines share price tanked 9 per cent whereas Tata Chemicals slide to the tune of near 6 per cent in the opening bell today.

According to stock market experts, this slide in chemical stocks is because of the buzz about upcoming weak second quarter results of the chemical companies. They said that market is expecting weak quarterly results of chemical companies after the weak Q2FY22 numbers of Navin Fluorine International.

Speaking on the reason for recent crash in chemical stocks like Deepak Nitrite, Navin Fluorine, etc; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "This weakness in chemical stocks is due to the weak quarterly results being announced by some chemical companies in last few days. Market was expecting strong second quarter results from Navin Fluorine whereas the company has reported weak Q2FY22 numbers. This has led to this speculation that chemical companies will have weak second quarter results and hence those who hold chemical stock are selling their stake in bulk."

Echoing with Avinash Gorakshkar's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Market is witnessing profit-booking in those sectors which were buzzing in recent trade sessions. Chemical stocks are one of them as most of its stocks were in the overbought condition with margin of safety at very low levels. So, a single negative news was enough for huge crash in such stocks. So, investors are booking profit in chemical stocks ahead of its results announcements, especially after the weak results of Navin Fluorine."

However, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities advised investors to take advantage of this sell off and buy Deepak Nitrite shares at around ₹2600 for at six month target of ₹2800 to ₹2900 maintaining stop loss at ₹2544 per share levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.