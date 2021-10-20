Why chemical stocks plunged today - explained

Speaking on the reason for recent crash in chemical stocks like Deepak Nitrite, Navin Fluorine, etc; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "This weakness in chemical stocks is due to the weak quarterly results being announced by some chemical companies in last few days. Market was expecting strong second quarter results from Navin Fluorine whereas the company has reported weak Q2FY22 numbers. This has led to this speculation that chemical companies will have weak second quarter results and hence those who hold chemical stock are selling their stake in bulk."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}