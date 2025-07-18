Deepak Shenoy-backed Capitalmind Mutual Fund launches first NFO with flexi-cap scheme. Details here

Capitalmind Mutual Fund, backed by ace investor Deepak Shenoy, launched its first-ever mutual fund — a flexi-cap scheme with a quant-led strategy — on Friday, July 18. The new fund offer (NFO) of the flexi-cap scheme will close on July 28.

The fund is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. The mutual fund is an actively managed, market-cap agnostic equity scheme with a systematic, quantitative investment approach, the Capitalmind Mutual Fund said in a press release.

Explaining the rationale behind the stock picking, the mutual fund house said its flexi-cap fund uses a multi-factor approach with momentum at its core, dynamically allocating across stocks from different market capitalisation, with built-in risk management and hedging flexibility.

"A key attribute of the Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund is its design to eliminate behavioural biases and reduce discretionary decision-making in equity allocation. The strategy is rooted in data-led discipline but remains flexible in its execution depending on market cycles. The strategy will also incorporate hedging techniques where necessary to manage downside risk," the release added.

Capitalmind Flexi-Cap Fund Details The scheme is benchmarked against the Nifty 500 Total Return Index (TRI) and is classified under the “Very High Risk” category.

The minimum initial investment during the NFO period is ₹5,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. For Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), the minimum is ₹1,000 per instalment with a minimum of six instalments.

Investors can also switch into the scheme with a minimum of ₹1,000. An exit load of 1% of applicable NAV applies to investments that are less than one year.

The fund is available in the growth option, both Regular and Direct modes.

Capitalmind Flexi-Cap Fund will allocate at least 65% to equity and equity-related instruments, and up to 35% in debt securities and money market instruments, with a provision to invest up to 10% in REITs and INVITs.

"While the primary allocation will remain in equities, the dynamic nature of the strategy ensures flexibility to reposition during adverse market cycles or volatility spikes using predefined hedging rules," the company said.

Deepak Shenoy, CEO, Capitalmind Mutual Fund said, “Over years of in-house research and real-time execution at CFSL in portfolio management, Capitalmind has developed a proprietary framework that adapts to market momentum, adjusts when that momentum shifts, and applies multi-factor rules to mitigate risk during volatile or uncertain phases”.

He further added, “The Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund is designed around a rule-based, quantitative approach that minimizes bias and emotion in portfolio construction. Rather than relying on forecasting or market narratives, the strategy uses data-driven factors to guide investments across the full spectrum of market capitalizations; large, mid, and small-cap stocks.”

