Deepinder Goyal becomes a billionaire as Zomato rallies; stock jumps 83% so far in 2024

  • Zomato's share price surged over 4% to hit a 52-week high after announcing an increase in platform fee. The move is expected to boost profitability in selected areas like Bengaluru and Delhi.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published15 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Zomato share price surged over 4% to touch a 52-week on Monday's session. (Image: Pixabay)
Zomato share price surged over 4% to touch a 52-week on Monday's session. (Image: Pixabay)

Zomato share price surged over 4% to touch a 52-week on Monday's session after a day after the food delivery aggregator said it was increasing its platform fee to 6 from 5. It is anticipated that the new platform fees, which will be implemented in a few areas like Bengaluru and Delhi, would have a somewhat beneficial effect on the business's profitability. On Monday, Zomato became a member of the exclusive group of companies with a market capitalisation (m-cap) of 2 trillion. Zomato share price opened at an intraday low of 225 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 232 apiece. In 2024, Zomato's share price has increased by almost 83% thus far.

“Zomato share price has recently formed a Higher Top Higher Bottom structure and is thus in an uptrend. The 20 DEMA at 206 is a good support for the near term while resistance could be seen around 245-250 zone,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

(more to come)

