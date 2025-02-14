DeepSeek, tariff relief fuel rally in Chinese tech stocks

HSBC analysts said near-term headwinds could emerge for China’s AI-related stocks. AI-related stocks, ranging from hardware to software and applications, currently account for more than 50% of the A share market turnover, though they make up only 15% of the market capitalization, they said in a research note. The analysts cautioned that these stocks could have stretched valuations, with their shares trading at the high end of their historical prices since 2019.