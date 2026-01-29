Defence, PSU stocks outperform as budget narratives gain traction
Abhinaba Saha 5 min read 29 Jan 2026, 10:49 am IST
Defence and PSU stocks jumped as risk appetite improved ahead of the Union Budget. However, rich valuations, selective participation and modest earnings growth suggest the budget-led upside may be capped.
Defence and public sector undertakings' (PSU) stocks surged 5-7% on Wednesday as risk appetite improved ahead of the Union budget, driven by a confluence of supportive triggers. Stronger-than-expected earnings from Bharat Electronics Ltd, optimism around domestic defence manufacturing policies and hopes of PSU divestment announcements in the FY27 budget lifted investor sentiment, market experts said.
